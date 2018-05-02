Tags
I do not care if your eyebrows are not on fleek. I do not care if the spot that you think is huge, is there. I do not care if you have dribbled mayonnaise all over your top from your lunch. I do not care that you have some spinach between your teeth. I do not care that you wore the same top to go out for the fifth time in a row. I do not care that your body is a different body than what it was twenty years ago. I do not care that your roots are showing through. I do not care that your appearance to the outside world is not always perfect.
I do care that you are healthy. I do care that when you look in the mirror you like what you see. I do care that you wear clothes to impress yourself not others. I do care that when you smile it is real. I do care that your body is as well as you can make it. I do care that over the years you have grown into the person that you have always wanted to be. I do care that you know that your beauty comes from your soul. I do care that the outside world sees you for who you truly are.
Seeing is not always believing. For me, sight loss has meant insight gains. The beauty of a person goes deeper than the body that they dwell in. I don’t know what society’s perfection looks like as I have never been able to properly see. I can tell you though what a beautiful person is like. A beautiful person is loving. A beautiful person is kind. A beautiful person is empathic. A beautiful person is wise. A beautiful person is compassionate. A beautiful person is altruistic. A beautiful person exists within every one of 7 billion people that are in this world.
I care that although life gets tough, you realize that life will not always be like this. I care that you realize how much of a positive impact you have on others in your life. I care that you inspire others to reach their happy zone. I care that you are you. I care that without functional vision I can still see you. I care that I am not the only one that can see past the spot on your face that has natural eyebrows and appreciate the spinach between your teeth. I care that we can see past your mayonnaise covered aging top that covers your unique lovable body and your wisdom strands that many see as hair roots. I care that others do not use their eyes alone to judge.
I care because we all should.
lindasschaub said:
This was beautifully written and you are astute … the older we get, we realize the superficial things are not as important as we once thought they were. In some respects, it is good to grow old and be more comfortable in your skin. That is me and the journey I have taken.
scifihammy said:
I think that most of us do look beyond the superficial the older we get. But it is always good to have a reminder. 🙂
Poems of Mariana said:
Sweet words
thesecretblind said:
Thank you.
Poems of Mariana said:
You’re welcome
The Lockwood Echo said:
Taking what we see at face value and taking at face value that we can see. Thankyou for your unique insight and reminder to how we should all be.
thesecretblind said:
Thank you.
yuulye said:
I think there is something in my teeth, let me check…
thesecretblind said:
🙂
yuulye said:
😁
Alison said:
I love this. We should all be so well sighted as you are.
thesecretblind said:
Thank you for reading.
AdnamaMarais.wordpress.com said:
I Care. ❤
thesecretblind said:
Thank you ❤
Ronald Mutebi said:
RuthEK said:
Your words are so true.
thesecretblind said:
Thank you 🙂
Mary Cha said:
This is beautiful and reading these words was the perfect start to my morning
thesecretblind said:
Thank you so much.
z26m13s19 said:
Beautiful! I love it! Yes! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Whoo! 😁❤️
thesecretblind said:
Thank you so much ❤❤❤❤❤
educated unemployed indian said:
I landed on this post through discover.wordpress.com, well done! Congratulations on getting featured! 👌👍
thesecretblind said:
Thank you 🙂
Ravtej Kaur said:
This was so beautiful , what matters is the inner beauty . You’ve inspired me .❤️
Julie de Rohan said:
This is such an inspiring piece of writing for anyone who is struggling to accept their appearance, thank you.
thesecretblind said:
Thank you so much.
theCommonGirl said:
Beautiful☺️
thesecretblind said:
Thank you 🙂
Melvin Evans said:
